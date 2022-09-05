iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.28. 777,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.55 and its 200 day moving average is $416.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.