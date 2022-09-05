i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

i(x) Net Zero stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 25.50 ($0.31). 265,000 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of £20.16 million and a PE ratio of 67.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.78. has a 1-year low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 78 ($0.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

