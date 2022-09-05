Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
JAGX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.