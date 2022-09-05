Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

JAGX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 652.35% and a negative return on equity of 486.62%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

