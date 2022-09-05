JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 279,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,331,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

