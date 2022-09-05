JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,639,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.71. 779,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,542,811. The company has a market cap of $333.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

