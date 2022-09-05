JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Price Target to 55.60

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 38.00 to 55.60 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and still non-alcoholic beverages, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling of spring water beverages.

