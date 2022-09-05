JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
LON JEMI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.49). The company had a trading volume of 284,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,290. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,131.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.40. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($1.87).
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile
