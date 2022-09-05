JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

LON JEMI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 123 ($1.49). The company had a trading volume of 284,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,290. The stock has a market capitalization of £365.11 million and a P/E ratio of 1,131.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.40. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 155 ($1.87).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

