Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kforce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Kforce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

