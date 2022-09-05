KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

