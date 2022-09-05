Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.48.

KMMPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

