Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,078. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

