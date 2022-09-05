Kinloch Capital LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.