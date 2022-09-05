Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 240,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 38,088 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PEP traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.