Kinloch Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.