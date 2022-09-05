Kinloch Capital LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $169.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

