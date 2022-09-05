Kinloch Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,621,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,473. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

