Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIGRY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.80.

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

