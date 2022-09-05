Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knowles by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $14.28 on Monday. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

