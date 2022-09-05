Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,828 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 64,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:COP traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.26. 337,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

