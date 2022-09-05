Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.48 on Monday, hitting $137.16. 323,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,101. The stock has a market cap of $327.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average of $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

