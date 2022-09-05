Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.79. 158,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,831. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.