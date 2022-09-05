Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.0% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded down $4.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.07. 92,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.09. The company has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

