Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $534,415,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.88. 7,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.78. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.75.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

