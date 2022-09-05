Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.7% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.76. 198,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

