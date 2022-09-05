KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get KT alerts:

KT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. KT has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

About KT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,630,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,396,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,236 shares in the last quarter. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.