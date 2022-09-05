KUN (KUN) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KUN (KUN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00023742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $9,420.69 and $8.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00834280 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015643 BTC.
About KUN
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.
Buying and Selling KUN
Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.