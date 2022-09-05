Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.92.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Landstar System by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Landstar System by 18.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

