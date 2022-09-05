Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.9 %

LRCDF opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

