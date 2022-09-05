Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$45.29.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.