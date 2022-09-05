Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$35.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

