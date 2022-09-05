Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 0.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.58. 160,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

