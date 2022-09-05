Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $237,000 in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the first quarter valued at $476,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $73.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.