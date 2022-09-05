Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 276.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 399.5% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,254. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45.

