Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $566,000 Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. POSCO makes up 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after purchasing an additional 310,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 4th quarter worth $3,744,000. RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth $2,920,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in POSCO by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,311 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Stock Performance

POSCO stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. 16,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,877. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $17.71 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

