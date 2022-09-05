Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 226.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.