Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $268.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LII. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.40.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE LII opened at $245.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.74. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $335.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 18.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 23.8% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

