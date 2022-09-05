Lethean Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $94,449.71 and $10.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

