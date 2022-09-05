Lever Token (LEV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $86,286.09

Lever Token (LEV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Lever Token has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Lever Token has a market capitalization of $86,286.09 and approximately $11,728.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lever Token coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,878.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00036432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00132542 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022134 BTC.

About Lever Token

Lever Token is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Buying and Selling Lever Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lever Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lever Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

