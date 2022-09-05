Litecoin Cash Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $119.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.00974910 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.25 or 1.00059405 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,343,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

