Liti Capital (WLITI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $33,441.00

Liti Capital (WLITI) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Liti Capital has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $33,441.00 worth of Liti Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liti Capital coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liti Capital has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.
About Liti Capital
Liti Capital’s total supply is 1,319,705,000 coins. Liti Capital’s official Twitter account is @LitiCapital.
