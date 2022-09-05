Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $227.26 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.