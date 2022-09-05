Lockheed Martin Corp Makes New Investment in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Matterport makes up about 0.2% of Lockheed Martin Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Matterport by 32.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Matterport by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 134,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,852. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

