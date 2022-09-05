Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.51. The stock had a trading volume of 218,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,390. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

