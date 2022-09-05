LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) versus Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Financial Contrast

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.52% 37.09% 7.53% LTC Properties 57.49% 12.11% 6.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Lamar Advertising and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lamar Advertising and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus target price of $116.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.33%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising pays out 106.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lamar Advertising and LTC Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.25 $388.09 million $4.49 20.60 LTC Properties $155.32 million 11.41 $55.86 million $2.32 18.87

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats LTC Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

