M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Buys 56,902 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises 3.7% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.35% of Brunswick worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $51,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.62. 13,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.61. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.