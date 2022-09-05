M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.4% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.32. 1,120,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,657,639. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.