M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Invests $30.36 Million in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 528,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,359,000. Corteva makes up 5.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 13.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $61.24. 107,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,841. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

