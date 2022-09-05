Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 291 ($3.52).

EMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LON:EMG opened at GBX 241.30 ($2.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.32. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 723.24. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 277 ($3.35).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

