Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 291 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 291 ($3.52).

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

EMG stock opened at GBX 241.30 ($2.92) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 252.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The firm has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 723.24. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.35).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

