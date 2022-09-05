Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,162 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.0% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $184,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

